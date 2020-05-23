Pandemic doesn't prevent Memorial Day tradition from continuing at Hammond cemetery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — Military units were not there, nor were ROTC students or bagpipers.

But even COVID-19 could not keep relatives and loved ones from sprucing up grave sites at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Even cancellation of the annual Memorial Day Mass under a tent did not deter visitors, who arrived as early as Friday for the holiday weekend. By Saturday, visitors took advantage of 70-degree temperatures to continue what for many is a family tradition.

Karen Talenco, a Highland resident, visited and decorated the graves of her father, Jacob Talenco, and uncles John Flint, Americo Bruno and Donald Frain, all military veterans.

“This is something I’ve been doing ever since my mom died,” Talenco. “It’s a way to say thank you and recognize their service.”

Talenco said her late father taught her “family was everything. Whenever he was called upon to help someone, he would do it.”

Siblings Chris Stompor, of Naperville, and Rosann Prosser, of Elmwood Park, came to honor their great-grandparents, Steve and Anna Kocsis, along with relatives from the Linko family. Steve Kocsis served in the Army.