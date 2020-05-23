Pandemic doesn't prevent Memorial Day tradition from continuing at Hammond cemetery

HAMMOND — Military units were not there, nor were ROTC students or bagpipers.
But even COVID-19 could not keep relatives and loved ones from sprucing up grave sites at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery.
Even cancellation of the annual Memorial Day Mass under a tent did not deter visitors, who arrived as early as Friday for the holiday weekend. By Saturday, visitors took advantage of 70-degree temperatures to continue what for many is a family tradition.
Karen Talenco, a Highland resident, visited and decorated the graves of her father, Jacob Talenco, and uncles John Flint, Americo Bruno and Donald Frain, all military veterans.
“This is something I’ve been doing ever since my mom died,” Talenco. “It’s a way to say thank you and recognize their service.”
Talenco said her late father taught her “family was everything. Whenever he was called upon to help someone, he would do it.”
Siblings Chris Stompor, of Naperville, and Rosann Prosser, of Elmwood Park, came to honor their great-grandparents, Steve and Anna Kocsis, along with relatives from the Linko family. Steve Kocsis served in the Army.
“This has been ingrained in us,” Prosser said of coming for Memorial Day. “It’s the way we were brought up. My grandmother started taking us and my grandfather brought plants.”
Both brother and sister remembered coming to Mass and picnics at the diocesan cemetery. “We’d spend the morning at the cemetery and go to my grandparents in the afternoon,” Stompor said.
Janel and Ray Zubeck, of Whiting, also remember picnics with refreshments and lawn chairs at the cemetery. Janel was dressing up the grave site of her parents, Anthony and Mary Companik, something she’s been doing for more than 50 years.
“It means a lot,” Janel said. “I’d feel so lost if I wasn’t here.”
Not having a car, Janel’s family took the bus from Whiting to State Street and Hohman Avenue, walking from there to spend the day at the cemetery.
“It’s just a tradition we grew up with,” Ray Zubeck said.
Michael Welsh, CEO of Gary Diocesan Cemeteries, has been encouraging the public to visit the cemetery and plant flowers.
In keeping with mandated guidelines, St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery had limited the number of people gathering at a grave site to 10, excluding cemetery staff who have served as pallbearers. Now through June 13, social gathering restrictions have been expanded to 25. The Indiana Cemetery Association is continuing a “no tent, no chair” policy, Welsh said.
Welsh noted, “This place was packed Friday. We’re here to serve the living as well as the deceased.”
With some sections dating back to 1883, the cemetery has more than 31,000 graves.
Kim Duhon, of Chicago, brought her dog as she tended to the grave of her father, Dick Duhon, a former Munster dentist and veteran.
Duhon, who visits the site twice a year, feels she is “honoring (my father) and others in the family who have passed. This represents powerful memories and respect for the importance of family.”
Duhon said her late father “emulated family, day in and day out.”
Mary Beth Markovich, whose family once operated the cemetery, visited several graves, including those of her father, Stephen Kuchka, and father-in-law, Andrew Markovich, both World War II veterans.
“This is something I did with my parents, growing up,” Markovich said. “This and going to Mass is a tradition, something I don’t think the younger generation will keep up.”
Making these visits, Markovich continued, is “definitely peaceful, a chance to talk to loves ones, one-on-one. I can tell my dad I got a new car.”
John and Sue Hess, of Highland, brought their aunt, Betty Reinert of Munster, to visit the grave site of her parents and their grandparents. Besides honoring the dead, John Hess said the visit offered an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.
“It’s good relaxation, just to get out,” Hess said.
