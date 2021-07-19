 Skip to main content
Panels approve funding for Boys and Girls Clubs facility
Panels approve funding for Boys and Girls Clubs facility

Merrillville Community Center officially opens (copy) (copy)

The Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville features a climbing wall.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The town is another step closer to having a permanent space for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana following recent action by the Redevelopment Commission and Town Council.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Both panels approved resolutions associated with the municipality providing $225,000 per year for the next decade to the Boys & Girls Clubs so it can lease space at a new 60,000-square-foot facility the Epic United Volleyball Club plans to construct adjacent to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said the annual payment is similar to education grants the town provides to the Merrillville Community School Corp. each year, and tax increment financing district dollars will be used to provide the funding.

Pettit said the Boys & Girls Clubs will lease about 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of space at the Epic site and have use of a basketball court there. He said providing the annual funding to the group will accomplish a goal many town officials have had for years to develop a permanent space in Merrillville for the youth organization.

“It’s been a long time coming getting to this point,” Pettit said.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said it’s possible for Epic to break ground in the fall, and it will take several months before the facility will open.

Because there is an immediate need for Boys & Girls Clubs programming in town, the youth organization can temporarily use space in the Dean and Barbara White Community Center until the Epic building is finished.

Hardaway said it’s possible for the Boys & Girls Clubs to start using the community center space in August, and programming available there could focus on students in Pierce Middle School.

