Panels approve funding for Boys and Girls Clubs facility

MERRILLVILLE — The town is another step closer to having a permanent space for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana following recent action by the Redevelopment Commission and Town Council.

Both panels approved resolutions associated with the municipality providing $225,000 per year for the next decade to the Boys & Girls Clubs so it can lease space at a new 60,000-square-foot facility the Epic United Volleyball Club plans to construct adjacent to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said the annual payment is similar to education grants the town provides to the Merrillville Community School Corp. each year, and tax increment financing district dollars will be used to provide the funding.

Pettit said the Boys & Girls Clubs will lease about 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of space at the Epic site and have use of a basketball court there. He said providing the annual funding to the group will accomplish a goal many town officials have had for years to develop a permanent space in Merrillville for the youth organization.

“It’s been a long time coming getting to this point,” Pettit said.