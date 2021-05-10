Parasite kills swans at Wolf Lake; cause of death in geese remains unknown, DNR says

The mute swans had fatal infections from an intestinal parasite that causes death in various species of waterfowl, including swans, diving ducks and coots, DNR said.

Lead testing also was performed on the swans, and results were within the range of non-toxic background levels, DNR said.

The parasite doesn't pose a known risk to humans, pets or the commercial poultry industry, DNR said, noting snails eaten by the swans and other waterfowl are an intermediate host for the parasite.

"Infected birds may appear weak or unable to fly and often die. Control measures have not been developed for this parasite, and waterfowl deaths may recur on a regular basis," DNR said.

A cause of death could not be determined, despite "extensive testing," for the Canada geese also collected from Wolf Lake.

The geese tested negative for bacterial and viral infection, lead poisoning, heavy metals, salt toxicity, botulism and toxic organic compounds, DNR said.

Both the swans and the geese tested negative for bird flu.