Parents charged after authorities find 2 boys beaten, 1 malnourished

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago couple was wanted Thursday on neglect charges filed after their 2-year-old son was treated for a broken leg and doctors discovered his 4-month-old brother also had been injured and a 1-year-old brother was severely malnourished.

Freddie L. Bonner, 27, and Shajuana Winters, 24, are accused of causing serious injuries to their three young boys between December 2019 and April 18, Lake Criminal Court records show.

East Chicago police opened an investigation in April after the couple's 2-year-old son was taken from St. Catherine Hospital to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago for a broken femur.

A doctor at Comer's told investigators the location of the break could indicate abuse, and a full-body scan revealed the boy had suffered six broken ribs that had started to heal, records allege.

The boy likely suffered the injuries to his ribs 10 days to several months prior to the scan. The boy also had red marks on his back, scabs on his buttocks and elevated liver enzymes, which suggest blunt abdominal trauma, documents state.

Child Protective Services requested medical evaluations for the boys' brothers, and doctors found Bonner and Winters' 4-month-old had two to three broken ribs similar to the 2-year-old's injuries, records state.