Parents charged after authorities find 2 boys beaten, 1 malnourished
Parents charged after authorities find 2 boys beaten, 1 malnourished

Courts
CROWN POINT — An East Chicago couple was wanted Thursday on neglect charges filed after their 2-year-old son was treated for a broken leg and doctors discovered his 4-month-old brother also had been injured and a 1-year-old brother was severely malnourished.

Freddie L. Bonner, 27, and Shajuana Winters, 24, are accused of causing serious injuries to their three young boys between December 2019 and April 18, Lake Criminal Court records show.

East Chicago police opened an investigation in April after the couple's 2-year-old son was taken from St. Catherine Hospital to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago for a broken femur.

A doctor at Comer's told investigators the location of the break could indicate abuse, and a full-body scan revealed the boy had suffered six broken ribs that had started to heal, records allege.

The boy likely suffered the injuries to his ribs 10 days to several months prior to the scan. The boy also had red marks on his back, scabs on his buttocks and elevated liver enzymes, which suggest blunt abdominal trauma, documents state. 

Child Protective Services requested medical evaluations for the boys' brothers, and doctors found Bonner and Winters' 4-month-old had two to three broken ribs similar to the 2-year-old's injuries, records state.

The couple's 1-year-old son was found to be severely malnourished and weighed just 15 pounds, documents allege.

Bonner and Winters told police their 2-year-old recently fell off a bed while in the care of a relative. However, the relative told police the boy had not been in her care that day and she thought Bonner and Winters were "incompetent parents." 

The relative told police Bonner was aggressive with the children and she had seen him pull his 2-year-old's arm, records state.

Police re-interviewed Bonner and Winters, who each admitted they lied about their 2-year-old being at the relative's home, according to documents.

Winters told police her 1-year-old was malnourished because she was unable to get food stamps and did not have enough food for the family, records allege. 

Bonner and Winters each was charged Wednesday with three counts of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

