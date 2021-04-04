Parishioners gather in person for Easter worship once again

“It was cold. It was dark. There was a disconnect,” he said.

The idea government could close churches has been one of the most debated measures during the pandemic.

“Some were appalled we had to shut down and some think we should still be,” Wilkins said of his congregation of about 400. “We ask everyone to have a prayerful determination of how safe they feel they can participate.”

The blessing behind these cursed times has been the necessity to livestream First Methodist’s services to the homes of its members.

“The pandemic has forced us to innovate in ways we would not otherwise have down, such as livestreaming," Wilkins said. “We have heavily invested in that technology. Its reformed everything we have done.”

Nevertheless, the relaxing of restrictions in recent weeks finally permitted the church to reopen last month. The sanctuary was near capacity Sunday morning.

Wilkins sent his parishioners home with the message, “Tomorrow isn’t scary. Its hopeful. Live it to the max.”

