Park board pulls reins on spending

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Park Board pulled the reins on spending Thursday after the pandemic put a crimp in revenues.

Until more solid numbers are available for the 2021 budget, spending should be limited to little more than what has already been approved by the board, member Brian Waisanen said.

“What I want to do is keep our safety nest egg safe until we know what the future holds,” Waisanen said.

Parks Superintendent Walter Lenkos agreed to keep the board appraised of any new bills for things like veterinarian visits, animal feed and consultants running park workshops.

“These sorts of charges are in the hundreds, not thousands,” of dollars, Lenkos said. “We’re not talking about hundreds of transactions a month. Dozens, potentially.”

So far this year, the parks department has spent about one-third of its budget, Lenkos said, because of concern over the effects of the pandemic.

General fund spending is about 16% under what it was at this point last year, Lenkos said.

“We just need to keep an eye on spending,” board President Craig Kenworthy said.