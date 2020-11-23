Park board takes control of Zona property

VALPARAISO — Controversy over the Zona Wildlife Sanctuary, which was donated to the county years ago, might have been resolved last week when the property was officially handed over to the county Park Board.

The Board of Commissioners signed a joint memorandum of understanding with the Park Board, laying the foundation for development of the property as a county park.

The Park Board plans to include the property in a new parks master plan being developed next year.

“You’ve got to be able to do your job. You’ve got to be able to manage that property properly,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

The County Council authorized $10,000 for the parks department to clear out deadfalls and “widowmakers” along the trail at Zona. Park Superintendent Walter Lenckos said it’s probably the safest trail he’s ever seen right now.

A pedestrian bridge on the property needs to be rebuilt. “I’m hoping that could actually be done by the end of the year,” Lenckos said.

The property has been closed, but Lenckos said he hopes to open it quickly.