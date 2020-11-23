Park board takes control of Zona property

VALPARAISO — Controversy over the Zona Wildlife Sanctuary, which was donated to the county years ago, might have been resolved last week when the property was officially handed over to the county Park Board.
The Board of Commissioners signed a joint memorandum of understanding with the Park Board, laying the foundation for development of the property as a county park.
The Park Board plans to include the property in a new parks master plan being developed next year.
“You’ve got to be able to do your job. You’ve got to be able to manage that property properly,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.
The County Council authorized $10,000 for the parks department to clear out deadfalls and “widowmakers” along the trail at Zona. Park Superintendent Walter Lenckos said it’s probably the safest trail he’s ever seen right now.
A pedestrian bridge on the property needs to be rebuilt. “I’m hoping that could actually be done by the end of the year,” Lenckos said.
The property has been closed, but Lenckos said he hopes to open it quickly.
The Zona family had addressed the council and commissioners to push for action to reopen the property, where family members like to gather for walks through their parents’ former property.
The commissioners were given the property in the late 1990s, Biggs said, and it was transitioned into a park in the early 2000s. Now the Park Board is officially in control.
Lenckos said the Park Board is likely to market the properly and make it more accessible to the public.
Having the commissioners in charge of the property wasn’t a good fit, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. The commissioners are responsible for county roads, bridges and buildings.
“To us, it was sort of a fish out of water in our department,” Good said. “It’s the right thing to do. I’m glad we finally got here."
