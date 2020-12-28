Park Service razing unwanted structures

Over the years, park officials have found uses for some of the buildings purchased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s been some former houses that have been used for offices and former dorm space over the years,” Rowe said.

One house is used as a dormitory for seasonal help in the summer and for the artist-in-residence program in the offseason. That program allows artists to stay at the park to consult their muse. At the end of each residency, the artist is obligated to give the park one artwork created there.

“It’s a neat program,” Rowe said, that draws more applicants than can be accommodated there.

Another house is used by Friends of Indiana Dunes National Park, a nonprofit agency that supports the park. “If you drive by it now, you’ll see they’ve put a lot of work into it.”

Three other houses are also used as dorms.

A former church that once served as a visitor center is now the Lake Michigan headquarters for U.S. Geological Survey scientists, Rowe said.

The park headquarters is at a former Nike missile base.