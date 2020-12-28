Park Service razing unwanted structures

PORTER — Work is advancing on the Indiana Dunes National Park's decades-long process of removing unwanted structures from the park.
Since September, a contractor has been removing 17 houses, a barn, an in-ground pool and six roads to restore those sites to natural areas. That’s a $1.38 million task, park spokesperson Bruce Rowe said.
Most of the houses are in Gary’s Inland Manor subdivision, which was acquired by the National Park Service in the 1990s. Homes there were subject to flooding when the federal government purchased them.
As with other purchased properties, former owners were given long-term leases. With the leases expiring, the houses are being removed and the site restored to its natural habitat.
Some of the houses are in Beverly Shores.
The roads being removed are in Gary and Beverly Shores. The pool was also in Beverly Shores.
A barn and a section of house on Mineral Springs Road, across from Chellberg Farm, were also put on the list for demolition. Volunteers will use that property once the more modern parts are removed, Rowe said.
“It’s not historic or we wouldn’t take it down,” Rowe said.
When vacant structures are removed, crews also take out outbuildings, walkways, driveways, revetment walls, septic tanks, unused road segments and abandoned water wells. Asphalt is removed and backfilled with sand or a similar material.
Over the years, park officials have found uses for some of the buildings purchased.
“There’s been some former houses that have been used for offices and former dorm space over the years,” Rowe said.
One house is used as a dormitory for seasonal help in the summer and for the artist-in-residence program in the offseason. That program allows artists to stay at the park to consult their muse. At the end of each residency, the artist is obligated to give the park one artwork created there.
“It’s a neat program,” Rowe said, that draws more applicants than can be accommodated there.
Another house is used by Friends of Indiana Dunes National Park, a nonprofit agency that supports the park. “If you drive by it now, you’ll see they’ve put a lot of work into it.”
Three other houses are also used as dorms.
A former church that once served as a visitor center is now the Lake Michigan headquarters for U.S. Geological Survey scientists, Rowe said.
The park headquarters is at a former Nike missile base.
The current round of demolitions is scheduled to be completed by April. Once this list is checked off, only a handful of structures will be left, Rowe said. In one case, the owners were granted a life estate.
Since its creation in 1966, the park has taken down more than 600 structures.