Park visitors tap into history at Maple Sugar Time festival

PORTER — If you were in the mood for a sappy story, you couldn’t have beat hearing about maple sugar Sunday at Chellberg Farm.
Volunteers showed visitors to the Indiana Dunes National Park facility how sugar maple trees have been tapped for their sap over the centuries so maple syrup and other treats could be created. The demonstrations were part of the annual Maple Sugar Time festival.
“You just boil off a ton of water,” National Park Service volunteer Seth Benson said.
But for early native Americans, without access to the metal pots brought from Europe, that wasn’t easy.
Birchbark baskets worked well for collecting the sap, but the baskets would burn if placed on the cooking fire. Bowls carved out of slabs of wood were also susceptible to burning. Clay pots would break if they got too hot. So rocks were heated in the fire and placed in the bowl or basket to heat the sap, Benson explained.
“They boiled it and boiled it further and further until they came up with maple sugar,” Benson said.
The sugar crystals were formed into disks that could be stored and transported.
“These were very valuable,” he said. “These were currency for them.”
Another technique would be to collect the sap, let the water in it freeze, then remove the ice to distill the moisture content and drink or use the sugary liquid that remained.
Near the end of winter, when sap flows in maple trees, American Indians and early settlers needed the energy boost and nutrients they got from the sugar maple trees because they had nearly depleted their food stores, Benson said.
European settlers had the advantage of metal cookware, but their economy was similar to that of native Americans.
“Whatever they raised on the farm, that was their cash,” volunteer Ascher Yates said. They would gather what they could, put it in a wagon to haul to town or a farm half a day away and trade for other goods.
Sap has an extremely high moisture content.
“It’s virtually water. Only 2% of it is sugar,” Yates said.
Settlers used a series of kettles to distill the sap for their maple syrup and maple sugar crystals, Yates said. The steam rising from the kettles was the moisture content rising into the atmosphere.
It takes about eight hours to go from sap to syrup, Yates said.
For some Hoosier settlers, making maple syrup was simply a matter of using abundant resources to their benefit. But by the 1850s, some saw making their own maple sugar as a protest against the slave labor used to create the expensive processed sugar from cane made in the South and in the Caribbean, Yates said.
The National Park Service has been telling visitors about this bit of Region history for decades. Volunteer John Roquet has been making maple syrup and talking with the park’s visitors for 30 years, he said.
Each year, the Maple Sugar Time festival shows what life was like for the Swedish settlers and for their predecessors.
Climate change, however, is altering the optimum timing for collecting sap and the trees’ productivity, volunteers Sarah Black and Genei Dilts said.
The range of sugar maples — the sugar bush — is shrinking. By 2090, Northwest Indiana’s sugar maples will produce one less liter of sap per collection, Black said.
“You want to not have hot summers,” Black said. “If you have 80-degree days in summer, they don’t like it.”