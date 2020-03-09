Park visitors tap into history at Maple Sugar Time festival

PORTER — If you were in the mood for a sappy story, you couldn’t have beat hearing about maple sugar Sunday at Chellberg Farm.

Volunteers showed visitors to the Indiana Dunes National Park facility how sugar maple trees have been tapped for their sap over the centuries so maple syrup and other treats could be created. The demonstrations were part of the annual Maple Sugar Time festival.

“You just boil off a ton of water,” National Park Service volunteer Seth Benson said.

But for early native Americans, without access to the metal pots brought from Europe, that wasn’t easy.

Birchbark baskets worked well for collecting the sap, but the baskets would burn if placed on the cooking fire. Bowls carved out of slabs of wood were also susceptible to burning. Clay pots would break if they got too hot. So rocks were heated in the fire and placed in the bowl or basket to heat the sap, Benson explained.

“They boiled it and boiled it further and further until they came up with maple sugar,” Benson said.

The sugar crystals were formed into disks that could be stored and transported.

“These were very valuable,” he said. “These were currency for them.”