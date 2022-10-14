Parkinson's group holds fundraiser

HOBART — NWI Parkinson's, Inc. holds its annual dinner and style show fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy.

The event includes a silent auction, boutique tables, complimentary champagne, a cash bar, an all-cash raffle, and entertainment by local Vibraphonist, Da’Kobie Berry, followed by dinner and the style show.

Reservations are $75.

NWI Parkinson’s, Inc. has raised more than $300,000 through its various fundraising events. All proceeds are used to sponsor projects within the Northwest Indiana community.

The organization's goal is to provide free education, exercise classes, and social gatherings for all those with Parkinson's disease throughout the Region.

The organization offers weekly Zoom meetings, monthly Pearls of Wisdom seminars, support groups, and a yearly Parkinson symposium with doctors and healthcare workers speaking on a variety of topics.

Exercise classes include yoga, full-body workout, creative dancing, boxing, Big & Loud, and Cardio Drumming.

There are social gatherings in the summer and during the holidays that are provided free for Parkinson's patients and their families.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to donate, call the office 219-237-2342, which is located at 2927 Jewett St. in Highland.