Parole officer identified as woman killed in Tuesday crash

A 22-year-old parole agent with the Indiana Department of Corrections has been identified as the woman killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County, the department confirmed.

Barbara Stanish, of Rolling Prairie, died after the GMC pickup she was driving collided with a semi pulling a flatbed trailer on Ind. 2 near the intersection with County Road 600 East, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

The Indiana Department of Corrections confirmed that Stanish worked for the department as a parole agent in the South Bend district. She began her career in May 2019 at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City before joining the parole office in May.

"Barbara was a respected and admired member of our South Bend Parole District team," DOC spokeswoman Annie Goeller said. "We are truly saddened and shocked at this tragic loss. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time."

According to LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen, a semi pulling a flatbed trailer and driven by a Joliet, Illinois, man stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 600 East and Ind. 2, then entered the intersection to make a left turn onto westbound Ind. 2 about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.