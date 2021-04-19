 Skip to main content
Part of Marquette Trail closes for brush removal
Part of Marquette Trail closes for brush removal

Brush work along marquette trail in Gary

A worker removes brush along the Marquette Trail in Gary.

 File, Provided

GARY — A portion of the Marquette Trail between County Line Road and Montgomery Street is closed this week while Indiana Dunes National Park workers complete a project.

The closure began Monday and continues through Friday, park officials said in a press release.

The closure is necessary so a large truck and wood chipper can operate safely to remove brush piles along the trail.

Non-native, invasive species such as honeysuckle, bittersweet, tree of heaven and autumn olive have been cut down in order to improve habitat for pollinators and other wildlife, according to the release.

