Part of Marquette Trail closes for brush removal

GARY — A portion of the Marquette Trail between County Line Road and Montgomery Street is closed this week while Indiana Dunes National Park workers complete a project.
7:10 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling the coast with Michigan City's Brian Wright
The closure began Monday and continues through Friday, park officials said in a press release.
The closure is necessary so a large truck and wood chipper can operate safely to remove brush piles along the trail.
Non-native, invasive species such as honeysuckle, bittersweet, tree of heaven and autumn olive have been cut down in order to improve habitat for pollinators and other wildlife, according to the release.