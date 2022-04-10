Partnership addresses food insecurity challenges

CALUMET CITY — The Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) is once again renewing its partnership with The Salvation Army to address the increasing food insecurity challenges families face across the country during spring break.

Twenty-six dealerships across the nation will distribute more than 5,200 food boxes during the spring break period at participating dealerships in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, North Carolina, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

The 2022 food box distribution benefitting residents of Northwest Indiana and Chicago Area will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Advantage Toyota River Oaks, 1970 River Oaks Drive, Calumet City.

This will be a drive-thru distribution. Those receiving food will be asked to remain in their vehicles. Staff from Advantage Toyota and The Salvation Army of Lake County will be on hand to greet those receiving food boxes and to load the food boxes into their cars.

“Community is one of TLMODA’s strategic areas of focus,” said Carlos Liriano, president, TLMODA. “Hosting a third Day of Service—this time to provide food for children and their families during their spring break from school -- is another way for TLMODA to give back to and support our communities.”

During TLMODA’s 3rd Annual Day of Service, each participating Toyota dealership will select a date in their local market for the Day of Service campaign. Toyota dealership staff will distribute grocery boxes of non-perishable items like boxes of cereal and canned goods to help feed a family of four, for a week.

The Salvation Army is helping identify families in need of food and instructing them to visit one of the participating Toyota dealerships to pick up their grocery box.

To maintain proper social distance protocols, boxes will be placed in the trunk of each family’s vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are exhausted.

"Many families depend on school lunches to help feed their children on a daily basis, so when schools close, food insecurity can be a grueling reality. Through our partnership with TLMODA, those essential needs are met for thousands of families in our communities," said The Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder.

“As a company committed to investing in the communities where we live and work, Toyota provided funding to TLMODA in 2020 and 2021 to partner with The Salvation Army to address food insecurities in our communities, giving out hundreds of boxes of food during our Day of Service events,” said Alva Adams-Mason, executive group manager, multicultural business and strategy, Toyota Motor North America.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership in 2022 with TLMODA’s third Day of Service—this time to ensure our youngest citizens don’t go hungry during the Spring Break vacation.”

TLMODA’s goal is to represent the needs of minority dealers within Toyota and Lexus. Any dealership which represents a minority group, based on 51 percent or more ownership, is invited to join as a dealer member. Some of the benefits available to dealer members include networking opportunities, mentoring support, collective representation within Toyota and Lexus, community involvement support, and development opportunities, among others.

Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) is a diverse dealer association focused on the growth and sustainability of Toyota and Lexus minority customers, and ethnic minority dealers. For more information, go to www.tlmoda.org.

For more information about the many services provided by The Salvation Army of Lake County and how to support its work, please visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org

