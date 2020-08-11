Partnership donates $100,000 worth in cleaning supplies to Gary Charter Schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Indianapolis-based GEO Foundation has partnered with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools to distribute $100,000 worth of Grove Collaborative cleaning products to high-need charter schools in Gary.

The supplies include toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning concentrate, hand soap and dish soap. All charter schools in Gary. All charter schools in Gary, including 21st Century Charter School, Thea Bowman Academy, Gary Lighthouse Academy, Aspire Academy, Steel City Academy, Charter School of the Dunes and both GMC East and West received the supplies.

“We are grateful to Grove Collaborative and the National Alliance for thinking of GEO and Gary,” said Kevin Teasley, GEO Founder and CEO. “When we open in-person, it will be nice to know that we don’t have to dip into our reserves to pay for the extra cleaning products we will need to make our schools COVID-ready.

Daniel Velasco, 21 Century Charter School principal, said four giant pallets arrived recently.

“Luckily I have an amazing maintenance staff member who is willing to help at all times. We are so happy to share this generous product donation with our fellow charter schools.”

Grove Collaborative is a leading retailer of natural cleaning and personal care products so they saw this product donation as a way to help the community during a time of crisis.

