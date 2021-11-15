Partnership provides veteran families with groceries

MERRILLVILLE — In partnership with the Adam Benjamin Jr. Outpatient Clinic and the Porter County Veteran’s Service Office, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana provided nearly 400 veteran families with more than 50 pounds of groceries during two recent Mobile Market food distributions.

Veterans also received access to VA benefits, flu shots, COVID vaccinations and booster shots.

“These two food distributions are just the beginning of our commitment to providing food and support to veterans," said Victor A. Garcia, President & CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “Partnerships with these and other veterans’ service organizations will help bridge gaps and address critical needs among individuals who have served our country," Garcia said.

The Food Bank hosted the food distributions at the recommendation of U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland. Mrvan, himself a veteran, also has been a longtime advocate for veteran’s rights.

Mrvan attended both events, volunteering to help load veterans’ cars with groceries and personally greeting veterans.