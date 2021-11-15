Partnership provides veteran families with groceries

MERRILLVILLE — In partnership with the Adam Benjamin Jr. Outpatient Clinic and the Porter County Veteran’s Service Office, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana provided nearly 400 veteran families with more than 50 pounds of groceries during two recent Mobile Market food distributions.
Veterans also received access to VA benefits, flu shots, COVID vaccinations and booster shots.
“These two food distributions are just the beginning of our commitment to providing food and support to veterans," said Victor A. Garcia, President & CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “Partnerships with these and other veterans’ service organizations will help bridge gaps and address critical needs among individuals who have served our country," Garcia said.
The Food Bank hosted the food distributions at the recommendation of U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland. Mrvan, himself a veteran, also has been a longtime advocate for veteran’s rights.
Mrvan attended both events, volunteering to help load veterans’ cars with groceries and personally greeting veterans.
Also, onsite volunteering and interaction with the veterans at the Lake County food distribution was the Director of the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, Rick A. Ament and Chief of Staff, Dr. Sarah Unterman. In addition to walking car to car showing appreciation, Ament and Unterman also spent time helping load veterans’ cars with groceries.
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will continue addressing food insecurity among veterans with monthly food distributions beginning January 2022.
“Special distributions like these require strong partnerships and funding streams.Now that we understand how great the need is, we are actively pursuing ways to continue supporting our veterans," Garcia said.
Veterans or anyone in need of food assistance can visit foodbanknwi.org.
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has the been leading the fight against hunger in the Region since 1982. It distributes more than nine million meals annually to children, seniors, individuals, and families in Lake and Porter counties through more than 100 partner agencies, Mobile Market Distributions, Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors, BackPack program, Pantry Pack and more. Visit foodbanknwi.org to learn more and join the fight against hunger in Northwest Indiana.