Partnership supports middle school students

MICHIGAN CITY — Family Advocates’ Community Youth Advocate (CYA) Program has launched a new program to support middle school students through community-based mentorship and advocacy.

The CYA Program will initially partner with Barker Middle School in Michigan City, receiving referrals from the school to work with students in need of support outside of school hours. Mentor/advocates will also provide support throughout the summer and serve as a bridge into the next school year, which is especially important for 8th grade students transitioning into high school.

“These students may be facing attendance challenges or other barriers interfering with academic and personal progress,” said Brenda Stellema, CYA Director for Family Advocates.

“Our goal is to strengthen social-emotional learning, re-engage students in academics, and decrease truancy. Our trained advocates will work with these students to identify their strengths and skills, helping them understand traits of healthy relationships.”

According to Stellema, the mentoring/advocacy program was developed in partnership with Michigan City Area Schools in response to needs identified as students moved to virtual learning platforms during the pandemic.