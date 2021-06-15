Partnership supports middle school students

MICHIGAN CITY — Family Advocates’ Community Youth Advocate (CYA) Program has launched a new program to support middle school students through community-based mentorship and advocacy.
The CYA Program will initially partner with Barker Middle School in Michigan City, receiving referrals from the school to work with students in need of support outside of school hours. Mentor/advocates will also provide support throughout the summer and serve as a bridge into the next school year, which is especially important for 8th grade students transitioning into high school.
“These students may be facing attendance challenges or other barriers interfering with academic and personal progress,” said Brenda Stellema, CYA Director for Family Advocates.
“Our goal is to strengthen social-emotional learning, re-engage students in academics, and decrease truancy. Our trained advocates will work with these students to identify their strengths and skills, helping them understand traits of healthy relationships.”
According to Stellema, the mentoring/advocacy program was developed in partnership with Michigan City Area Schools in response to needs identified as students moved to virtual learning platforms during the pandemic.
“For some youth, it has been a struggle to participate in learning, and barriers to support or resources keep them disconnected from success,” Stellema said. “Due to situations beyond their control, some find it necessary to work or tutor their siblings, falling behind in their own progress.”
“We appreciate the partnership of Family Advocates in offering this new program,” said Barbara Eason-Watkins, Ph.D., MCAS Superintendent. “Focused support provided by a caring mentor can truly turn things around for a student who is struggling.”
CYA is actively seeking adults to serve as volunteer mentors for the program. No formal experience is necessary other than a desire to help a teen in need a few times a month. Comprehensive training is provided for volunteers; the time volunteers invest is flexible, since it is an out of school interaction.
Call 219-234-3385 to inquire about volunteering, or visit www.lpfamilyadvocates.com to find out more about CYA work in the community.