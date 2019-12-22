CENTER TWP. — A man who was airlifted to a hospital Saturday after a car crash in rural LaPorte County remains hospitalized and police are searching for the driver, police said.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. Saturday along County Road 100 West in Center Township, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a male lying on the ground near the passenger side of a silver sedan with an injury to his upper body.
The man was identified as 39-year-old Jemale Nichols, of Michigan City. Nichols was treated on scene and airlifted to an area hospital, where he remained Sunday night, police said.
A search was conducted for the driver but was not found, police said. The department's Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was called to assist in the investigation, evidence indicated the car was traveling north before running off the road and striking two trees, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anybody with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 219-326-7700.