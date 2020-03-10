You are the owner of this article.
Passerby tries to save pedestrian's life after St. John crash that turned fatal
Passerby tries to save pedestrian's life after St. John crash that turned fatal

ST. JOHN — A passerby attempted to save a man's life with CPR after the victim was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 41, but the victim later died from his injuries, according to police. 

The victim, a 58-year-old man from Illinois, was reportedly leaving a restaurant and walking across the busy, four-lane highway when he was struck, according to the St. John Police Department and the Lake County coroner's office. 

Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, St. John police were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 8100 block of U.S. 41, where they found people gathered on the inside, northbound lane standing around a man lying in the road, police said. 

The pedestrian was taken to Franciscan Health in neighboring Dyer, where he later died. 

The vehicle was driven by a 21-year-old Crown Point man. He remained at the scene, police said.  

The Lake County Coroner's Office said Monday night they were notifying family members. 

The man's name, along with cause and manner of death, has not been released. 

