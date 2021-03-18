Pastors cancel meeting with Michigan City mayor after refusal to resign

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry’s meeting with the Michigan City Spiritual Alliance, originally set for Thursday, was canceled after he announced he would not resign.

“If his mind is made up, what is there to talk about?” asked Pastor James Lane of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. “Resigning is the first step to healing."

Parry landed in scalding hot water after leaving a voicemail message for Lane that included apparently racist comments. After he apparently thought the call had ended, Parry said, “These black guys, they all want a (expletive) audience all the time.”

Since then, the City Council passed a resolution Tuesday expressing no confidence in the mayor and urging him to resign. Council members said it wasn’t just a single incident, it’s a pattern of behavior that they found disgraceful.

Former mayors Sheila Brillson Matias, now a county commissioner, and Ron Meer have urged Parry to resign, as have County Councilwoman Connie Gramarossa, LaPorte County Republican Party Chairman Al Stephens and a host of others.

“To reject everyone else’s feelings and thoughts, that’s not a good look for anyone,” Lane said.

The Spiritual Alliance is in talks to determine specific actions to take next.