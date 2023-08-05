Pat Tomasulo and Mike Toomey from WGN Morning News will perform Laugh for Life - Comedy to Heal a Lot of Hurts at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

Tomasulo and Toomey will perform comedy to benefit the SE Miller Suicide Prevention Fund in conjunction with Suicide Awareness Month. The show will take place at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.

Tomasulo is a TV host, podcaster, stand-up comedian and actor who is a familiar face in Chicagoland.

"One of the top headlining acts in Chicago, his very first one-hour comedy special, 'What A Time To Be Alive,' was released in early 2022," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "You can also see and hear him weekly on 'The Pat Tomasulo Podcast,' one of the highest-charting podcasts on Apple’s 'Stand-Up Comedy' podcast rankings. And if you live in the Chicagoland area, you can see Pat every morning as one of the hosts of the WGN Morning News, the highest-rated AM news program in Chicago for over 10 years running."

He's been a guest host on “LIVE! With Regis and Kelly,” and co-host of ABC's “Shaq Vs.” He created and hosts “Laugh Your Face Off,” an annual comedy benefit that has raised over $2.6 million for The Facial Pain Research Foundation. The fund profit funds research to cure trigeminal neuralgia, a rare condition that his wife Amy suffers.

Toomey is a Carol Stream native who lives in Chicagoland and is a regular performer on WGN Morning News.

"Mike has appeared in concert with such names as George Carlin, Wayne Newton, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Reba McEntire. He has performed on numerous television programs including; HBO’s U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen Colorado; MTV’s Half Hour Comedy Hour; and A&E’s Comedy on the Road. With his sharp delivery, quick wit, and unique style, Mike Toomey has been a favorite at comedy clubs and special events since 1982," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "He has volunteered with Cal’s All-Star Angels Foundation, an organization that grants wishes to kids fighting childhood cancer."

For more information, call 219.548.9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.