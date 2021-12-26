PATH director cited as state's top youth worker

PORTAGE — The Indiana Youth Institute has named Donna Golob, executive director of A Positive Approach to Teen Health, recipient of the 2021 D. Susan Wisely Youth Worker of the Year Award.

Golob, executive director of PATH since 2010, considers the award an honor, more about the organization than herself.

“It means we’re making a difference in the lives of youth in a very positive way,” Golob said.

Founded in 1993, PATH is a nonprofit organization producing healthy lifestyle curriculum for educators in nine states, including nine counties in Indiana. Over the years, PATH has sought to educate and empower 200,000 teens to make healthy choices regarding drugs, sex, alcohol and relationship violence.

“We help youth recognize their potential, value and purpose,” Golob, a Valparaiso resident, said. “It helps them to make healthy choices to build a successful future.”

PATH goes into schools and provides programs for middle and high school students. This past summer, PATH worked with Hammond middle school students in preparation for the closing and consolidation of some schools and the opening of the new Hammond Central High School.