PATH director cited as state's top youth worker

PORTAGE — The Indiana Youth Institute has named Donna Golob, executive director of A Positive Approach to Teen Health, recipient of the 2021 D. Susan Wisely Youth Worker of the Year Award.
Golob, executive director of PATH since 2010, considers the award an honor, more about the organization than herself.
“It means we’re making a difference in the lives of youth in a very positive way,” Golob said.
Founded in 1993, PATH is a nonprofit organization producing healthy lifestyle curriculum for educators in nine states, including nine counties in Indiana. Over the years, PATH has sought to educate and empower 200,000 teens to make healthy choices regarding drugs, sex, alcohol and relationship violence.
“We help youth recognize their potential, value and purpose,” Golob, a Valparaiso resident, said. “It helps them to make healthy choices to build a successful future.”
PATH goes into schools and provides programs for middle and high school students. This past summer, PATH worked with Hammond middle school students in preparation for the closing and consolidation of some schools and the opening of the new Hammond Central High School.
Sandra Hillan, operations director for PATH, nominated Golob for the IYI award, noting, “She embodies the desire to equip, empower, and encourage teens to make healthy choices through life skills, relationships, and character building.”
The Youth Worker of the Year Award recognizes service and commitment to help improve the futures of Hoosier children. It is named for the retired director of evaluation at Lilly Endowment Inc. who oversaw the development of numerous youth service-related programs.
Tami Silverman, president and CEO of IYI, praised Golob as “one of those exceptional youth workers who demonstrates what great courage and humility it takes to work in this field. This award ... also supports her continued growth and success.”
The award includes a $2,000 professional education grant.
PATH serves in 13 Northwest Indiana school districts. Golob reported new programming, including Relentless. This peer-to-peer mentoring program for high school students will be piloted in Hammond schools this coming semester.
Looking over the past two years, Golob said that COVID-19 has resulted in more anxiety and stress for teens, as evidenced by the 26% increase in teen suicide rates.
Teens are naturally social, Golob said, adding that the pandemic’s resulting social inactivity has left adolescents secluded from their peer groups who, under normal circumstances, would provide support.
Other current teen issues include vaping and increased use of marijuana.
Golob sees her role in PATH as the team quarterback and cheerleader, “keeping this organized and supporting the people on the front line who are doing the hard work.”
The executive director related the story of a mentor who feared a mentee was contemplating suicide. The mentor contacted his coach, who relayed the information to police who successfully confronted the youth.
That incident, Golob said, “says we’re making a difference. People trust us with confidential information. They trust us to be there and provide information and resources.”