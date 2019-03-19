Patience pays off for regional spelling bee champ

VALPARAISO — A more patient, methodical approach to spelling has earned Nachiket Magesh a trip to the nation’s capital.
Magesh, 13, an eighth-grader at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville, paced himself, winning the Kankakee Valley REMC Regional Spelling Bee Thursday at Wheeler High School.
It took 15 rounds, but after runner-up Brynne Noordermeer misspelled "schnecke," a sweet roll, Magesh correctly spelled "Baedeker," a guidebook for travelers. Magesh then spelled "tchotchke," a small bauble or miscellaneous item, for the championship.
“I was less nervous today and more relaxed,” said Magesh, who finished second at the district bee several weeks earlier. “The calmer I’d be, the less chance I’d make a mistake.”
In addition to other prizes, Magesh receives an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 26 through June 1.
Magesh won the 2018 district spelling bee only to miss a word at the regional. His mother said a different approach helped this year.
“He is very self-motivated,” Vaishali Magesh said of her son. “He’s a really obedient and hard-working child. I never have to remind him to practice.”
Recalling how her son “blurted out” a word last year and misspelled it, Magesh said Nachiket changed his strategy.
“He wrote the word on his hand [using his fingers], then said the word out loud so he was not saying it wrong,” Vaishali Magesh said.
His mother added, “I’m very proud of him. He has done a lot of work. I see this will be one of the best gifts he’s gotten for his hard work.”
The regional bee drew 20 young people from Lake-Porter and LaPorte County district competitions. Advik Lalam, a sixth-grader at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster who had won the Lake-Porter district bee, finished third at the regional, slipping on" rejoneador," a bullfighter on horseback, in the 13th round.
That left it up to Noordermeer and Magesh to battle for first place.
An eighth-grader at Crown Point Christian School, Noordermeer, 11, said it felt “really great” to finish among the top three trophy winners. “I used the lists they gave us and I read a lot.”
A fan of Harry Potter and other fantasy books, Noordermeer said the keys to being a good speller are “a lot of study and knowing the spelling tips they give us.”
Lalam, 11, noted, “I did not feel as nervous as I did earlier,” confessing, though, that the regional word list was harder.
Another Harry Potter fan, Lalam said the key to spelling success is “just study real hard.”
Looking back at the words he faced, Magesh said Baedeker was tricky. “I thought it maybe ended in ‘ar,’” he said.
A reader of books on animals, Magesh said the keys to spelling correctly are “having an interest in where different words come from and be calm during the competition.”