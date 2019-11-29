{{featured_button_text}}
Hospital Infectious Diseases

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2019 file photo shows Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Ind. More than 1,000 surgical patients are suing the northern Indiana hospital after being notified that a sterilization failure could have exposed them to deadly infections. The class-action suit alleges the patients were potentially exposed to hepatitis C, hepatitis B and HIV. (Joseph Weiser/The News via AP, File)

 Joseph Weiser, Associated Press

GOSHEN, Ind. — More than 1,000 surgical patients are suing a northern Indiana hospital after being notified that a sterilization failure could have exposed them to deadly infections.

The Elkhart Truth reports the class-action suit was filed last week in Elkhart County Court against Goshen Hospital on behalf of patient Linda Gierek and others who had surgery between April and September. It alleges the patients were potentially exposed to hepatitis C, hepatitis B and HIV.

The hospital recently notified patients who had surgery in that period that a sterilization technician failed to complete one crucial step in the process of some surgical equipment, possibly affecting 1,182 patients.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Gierek says in the suit that the potential exposure triggered ongoing emotional distress and trauma.

A message seeking comment Friday was not immediately returned by hospital officials.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.