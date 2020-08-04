Patti's All-American offers pod classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DYER — Patti’s All-American is now offering family and friends pod classes.

The sessions are geared to parents not ready to have their children back in a group class environment. With this option, children would take a weekly gymnastics, ninja, or dance lesson with their own family and friends.

Multi levels can be taught in one class, which makes it convenient for siblings. Sessions are for preschool ages 3-7 and school-age girls ages 6-18 and boys 6-11.

Patti’s All-American is also offering private and semi-private lessons. Call today for more information - (219) 865-2274 or go to pattisallamerican.com for online enrollment.

Patti's is at 1530 Joliet St. in Dyer.

