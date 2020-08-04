You have permission to edit this article.
Patti's All-American offers pod classes
Patti's All-American offers pod classes

DYER — Patti’s All-American is now offering family and friends pod classes.

The sessions are geared to parents not ready to have their children back in a group class environment. With this option, children would take a weekly gymnastics, ninja, or dance lesson with their own family and friends.

Multi levels can be taught in one class, which makes it convenient for siblings. Sessions are for preschool ages 3-7 and school-age girls ages 6-18 and boys 6-11.

Patti’s All-American is also offering private and semi-private lessons. Call today for more information - (219) 865-2274 or go to pattisallamerican.com for online enrollment.

Patti's is at 1530 Joliet St. in Dyer.

