Seventeen years ago, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States.
Almost 3,000 people were killed.
On Tuesday, several memorial tributes were held to honor those who died.
In Hammond, the Hessville VFW Post 7881 and American Legion Post 232 held ceremonies at Hessville Park.
A service on the steps of Gary City Hall honored the service of first responders and the men and women of the Gary fire and police departments.