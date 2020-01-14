VALPARAISO — Lakeshore PAWS welcomed a special delivery Monday night of a truckload of homeless dogs, who had made a long overnight journey from the Houston area of Texas.
An estimated 30 dogs of various shapes, colors and breeds were expected, according to Lakeshore staff member Taylor Van Sickle.
Each of the dogs were rescued from an area where they had just a few days to find a home because of limited space, she said.
They were transported to the area by the Texas-based non-profit Day of the Dogs, which believes, "adoptable animals shouldn't die in shelters due to lack of space," according to the group's website.
The dogs will undergo a few days of observation and medical care before being made available Saturday for adoption, Van Sickle said.