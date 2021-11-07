Pay hiked for Porter County workers

VALPARAISO —Porter County employees are getting big bonuses next year in advance of a study of wages and compensation.
Full-time employees involved in criminal justice, the Emergency Management Agency, Health Department and facilities will get $4,000. Others, including elected officials, will get $3,000.
The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan money the county has received this year.
“Our goal is to attract, train and retain” good employees and compensate them fairly, County Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said. “We’ve struggled with it, we’ve talked about it for many years, and we’re still not where we want to be.”
The wage study is “long, long overdue,” he said. Jessen has long been a proponent of an objective study to guide the council in determining compensation.
Year after year, including for 2022, the council has heard arguments for special raises for specific employees, often to make compensation equitable across departments and within departments.
“Oftentimes there’s not a lot of objectivity to that,” Jessen said. Nor is it good to put off raises until the end of the budget process and see what’s left.
“It’s going to take several months” to do the study, he noted.
“All the employees are in it for public service, or should be,” but deserve a fair wage, he added.
“I look forward to what we can do next year with that study,” though implementing the results might take up to 5 years to accomplish.
“If it’s something really significant, I don’t think we can increase it all at once,” he said.”
“We do value our employees,” Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.
Employees have received raises of 3.5% to 4% annually over the past five years, he noted.
At its last meeting, the council approved paying up to $15 per hour for Porter Superior Court Judge Michael Fish to hire a part-time intern to improve the way people interact with Fish’s court and, ultimately, others in the county. That includes improving the courts’ web presence and gathering information on who to contact at high schools for the judge to interact with students.
“You’re welcome at my classroom anytime,” Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, said. Simms teaches social studies at Washington Township Middle/High School.