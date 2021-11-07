Pay hiked for Porter County workers

VALPARAISO —Porter County employees are getting big bonuses next year in advance of a study of wages and compensation.

Full-time employees involved in criminal justice, the Emergency Management Agency, Health Department and facilities will get $4,000. Others, including elected officials, will get $3,000.

The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan money the county has received this year.

“Our goal is to attract, train and retain” good employees and compensate them fairly, County Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said. “We’ve struggled with it, we’ve talked about it for many years, and we’re still not where we want to be.”

The wage study is “long, long overdue,” he said. Jessen has long been a proponent of an objective study to guide the council in determining compensation.

Year after year, including for 2022, the council has heard arguments for special raises for specific employees, often to make compensation equitable across departments and within departments.

“Oftentimes there’s not a lot of objectivity to that,” Jessen said. Nor is it good to put off raises until the end of the budget process and see what’s left.