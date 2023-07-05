The payday lending industry drains more than $29 million in finance charges from Hoosier borrowers every year on loans averaging $386, according to a new report.

The Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute found payday lenders charged as much as 391% in annual interest rates on the high-cost, small-dollar loans, typically made to low-income, financially struggling households. The maximum allowable payday loan recently increased from $605 to $715.

Andy Nielsen, senior policy analyst at the institute, called payday loans "inherently flawed" and "debt traps for vulnerable borrowers."

The institute is urging state legislative action to protect consumers, specifically a 36% APR cap on payday loans. It estimates Hoosier borrowers would have saved more than $26 million in finance charges in 2021 if such a policy were in place that year.

The report says Indiana saw a major drop in payday loan volume during 2020, likely as a result of stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and other federal assistance that was provided in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Loan volumes have been trending back up since then, according to the report.