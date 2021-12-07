Pearl Harbor sacrifices recalled at memorial service

He was in the Army Air Corps — the Air Force wasn’t created as a separate service branch until after World War II — and on his way to a breakfast of steak and eggs at Hickam Field when he witnessed the attack.

“He jumped on his motorcycle, saw the ships being attacked and went back to Wheeler Field,” where he manned an antiaircraft gun, Tony said.

The Japanese pilots flew low for the attack. “You could see their faces, they were so close,” Walter Laud said.

James Laud Sr., District 5 director of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors organization, led the memorial service at the Lincoln Community Center.

“There was much debate to keep us out of World War II back then, but once news of the attack came out, the debate was over, and our country entered World War II with a vengeance,” he said.

“This attack which was meant to accomplish a devastating blow to American morale, accomplished just the opposite. This surprise attack by the empire of Japan on the U.S. at Pearl Harbor shocked and enraged the previously divided American people into a realm of purposeful unity hardly seen before or since.”