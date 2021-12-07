Pearl Harbor sacrifices recalled at memorial service

HIGHLAND — Fred Laud was in the midst of shaving while aboard the USS Sacramento when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.
His son Walter Laud talked about his father after Tuesday’s National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day memorial service.
Fred Laud was a radio operator aboard the ship. “He was transmitting they were being attacked. It was real. It was no drill,” his son Walter said.
After Pearl Harbor, the Sacramento patrolled Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, where the Japanese had invaded as a decoy for the Pearl Harbor attack.
Before the attack on Pearl Harbor, U.S. forces outnumbered Japan’s forces 5 to 1, Walter’s brother, James Laud Sr., said. Yet Japan’s surprise attack managed to cripple the U.S. Pacific fleet in less than two hours.
In that attack, 2,403 Americans were killed and another 1,200 wounded. Nearly half of those victims, 1,177, died aboard the USS Arizona.
Many of the American sailors were trapped in watertight compartments in sunken or capsized ships and would not die for another two weeks, James said.
Joe Zych and his brother, Tony Zych, talked about their father, Joe Zych, of Hammond.
He was in the Army Air Corps — the Air Force wasn’t created as a separate service branch until after World War II — and on his way to a breakfast of steak and eggs at Hickam Field when he witnessed the attack.
“He jumped on his motorcycle, saw the ships being attacked and went back to Wheeler Field,” where he manned an antiaircraft gun, Tony said.
The Japanese pilots flew low for the attack. “You could see their faces, they were so close,” Walter Laud said.
James Laud Sr., District 5 director of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors organization, led the memorial service at the Lincoln Community Center.
“There was much debate to keep us out of World War II back then, but once news of the attack came out, the debate was over, and our country entered World War II with a vengeance,” he said.
“This attack which was meant to accomplish a devastating blow to American morale, accomplished just the opposite. This surprise attack by the empire of Japan on the U.S. at Pearl Harbor shocked and enraged the previously divided American people into a realm of purposeful unity hardly seen before or since.”
Laud had a message for today’s Americans.
“We as U.S. citizens share the responsibility of protecting our republic from enemies, both foreign and domestic. No U.S. soldier or U.S. citizen should die in vain.
Laud urged attendees to heed the words of former President John F. Kennedy, whose inaugural address addressed mankind’s enemies — tyranny, poverty, disease and war itself.
“We cannot tempt them, our adversaries, with weakness, for only when our arms are sufficient beyond doubt can we be certain beyond doubt that they won’t ever be employed,” Kennedy said.