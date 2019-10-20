HAMMOND — A 66-year-old Whiting man died Saturday of injuries sustained two days before when a driver struck the man as he crossed the street, police said.
A 77-year-old woman driving southbound on Calumet Avenue hit the man, identified as Robert Ellis, as he crossed the street Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Calumet Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. Ellis did not cross at a designated crosswalk area, Kellogg said.
Hammond police responded to the scene at 5:47 a.m. Thursday and Ellis was transported to University of Chicago Medicine hospital, where he died of his injuries Saturday, Kellogg said.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident, according to police.
Ellis died just before 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.