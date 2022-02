Pedestrian injured in Chesterton hit-and-run crash, police say

CHESTERTON — A man was taken to a hospital after a vehicle struck him and continued on, not stopping for the injured man, police said.

At 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, Chesterton officers responded to an injured pedestrian on Indian Boundary Road near the Calumet Road intersection, according to a release from Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.

First responders found an injured 41-year-old man who said he was walking in the right eastbound lane of Indian Boundary Road his way to Dollar Tree when he was struck. The man told police he was walking in the road because the snow was covering the sidewalk.

The man said a vehicle struck him on the side of his body, knocking him to the ground. The vehicle reportedly did not stay on scene and kept traveling on.

The man suffered minor abrasions on his face and had pain in his lower back and left leg, police said. At first, the man refused treatment, but emergency medical staff persuaded him to be evaluated at a hospital as it appeared he was confused.

The man was unable to describe the vehicle that struck him to officers.

“At the time of the crash, the weather was rain and the road surface was wet,” Chesterton police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.