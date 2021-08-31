Pedestrian killed by train near Hammond South Shore station

HAMMOND — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a South Shore train at a crossing near the Hammond station early Tuesday, South Shore Line President Michael Noland said.

The person was hit about 6:30 a.m. by the westbound No. 6 train, an express line that does not stop in Hammond, while crossing near the station at 4531 Hohman Ave., he said.

The person's name has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.

Noland said passengers on the No. 6 train have been transferred to a different line, No. 106, and will continue toward Chicago.

An email message sent by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District indicated passengers on all morning rush hour trains should expect "extensive delays" Tuesday.

Noland said all westbound trains were stopped as of 7:40 a.m., more than an hour after the incident.

Updated travel information can be found on the South Shore Line's website.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.