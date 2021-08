Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle Highland crash

HIGHLAND — A 21-year-old pedestrian was killed and three other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road on Wednesday morning, police said.

Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said a 21-year-old man was crossing Ridge Road when he was struck by one of the vehicles involved. He later died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. His name is being withheld while family members are notified.

Police were dispatched to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. and found four vehicles involved in the crash, at least three of which had heavy damage. Four people in total were transported to the hospital.

No further information was available on the condition of those who were hospitalized.

Westbound traffic on Ridge Road was still being diverted away from the scene more than three hours after the crash while investigators from the Lake County Sheriff's Office's crash reconstruction team work to determine what happened.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

