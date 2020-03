Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in St. John

ST. JOHN — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while walking along U.S. 41 in St. John Monday.

Lake County Coroner Merilee Frey said an Illinois man was fatally hit by a car on the busy four-lane highway at some point Monday night. He was taken to Franciscan Health Dyer hospital in neighboring Dyer, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office determined he was an Illinois resident and was sending a team to Illinois to notify the family.

Frey said little information about the fatal accident was immediately available, including where it took place and if anyone else was injured.

"We don't know a lot at this time," she said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office hoped to soon release more information about the case, including the man's identity and the cause and manner of death.

St. John Police Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the fatal accident.

The St. John Fire Department declined to comment.

