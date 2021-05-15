Pedestrian strategies afoot in downtown Valpo

VALPARAISO — Plans for a roundabout outside Journeyman Distillery have been abandoned, but plans to move pedestrians to and from the site are a hot topic.

American StructurePoint was hired Thursday by the city’s Redevelopment Commission to design a new intersection at Brown Street and Campbell Boulevard.

“We’re not doing Brown all the way because of large-diameter sewers,” Redevelopment Director Brandon Dickinson said.

American StructurePoint’s $230,000 contract includes adding lighting and other features at the intersection. “We definitely do want to improve the appearance,” he said.

The commission also agreed to hire Sustainable Strategies DC to shake the federal money tree for the Journeyman project and other proposals with big price tags. “The reward will definitely be worth the effort,” Dickinson said.

Sustainable Strategies, based in Washington, D.C., will be paid $12,000 for each grant opportunity. Local grant-writing experts don’t have the same experience in seeking funding through opportunity zones, Dickinson said.