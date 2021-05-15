 Skip to main content
Pedestrian strategies afoot in downtown Valpo
Journeyman Distillery is coming to the old Anco factory at the intersection of Brown Street and Campbell Boulevard in Valparaiso. The city's Redevelopment Commission has approved a contract with American StructurePoint to redesign the intersection. The old factory has been vacant more than 30 years.

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — Plans for a roundabout outside Journeyman Distillery have been abandoned, but plans to move pedestrians to and from the site are a hot topic.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

American StructurePoint was hired Thursday by the city’s Redevelopment Commission to design a new intersection at Brown Street and Campbell Boulevard.

“We’re not doing Brown all the way because of large-diameter sewers,” Redevelopment Director Brandon Dickinson said.

American StructurePoint’s $230,000 contract includes adding lighting and other features at the intersection. “We definitely do want to improve the appearance,” he said.

The commission also agreed to hire Sustainable Strategies DC to shake the federal money tree for the Journeyman project and other proposals with big price tags. “The reward will definitely be worth the effort,” Dickinson said.

Sustainable Strategies, based in Washington, D.C., will be paid $12,000 for each grant opportunity. Local grant-writing experts don’t have the same experience in seeking funding through opportunity zones, Dickinson said.

Meanwhile, Dickinson and City Engineer Michael Jabo are evaluating people-moving strategies to get pedestrians safely across the railroad tracks and to Journeyman Distillery from the rest of downtown.

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission approved funding for an at-grade pedestrian crossing at Napoleon Street so people walking to and from Journeyman won’t have to step out into the roadway.

The Journeyman Distillery project is a lot for the city to deal with right now, Dickinson said.

Initially, Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins proposed a $78 million mixed-use development that would include retail and housing on a vacant parcel near the distillery. “They stepped away from that concept,” Dickinson said.

The transit-oriented district is still a focus for the city, however, with the ChicaGo Dash bus line stationed at the Journeyman site.

Journeyman is being developed at the site of the former Anco factory, which has been vacant for more than 30 years. It’s one of the best adaptive reuse projects around, Dickinson said.

Other development in the area is a little down the road, he said.

