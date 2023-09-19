Pelicans are a rare sight in the Region but they do pass through on their annual spring and fall migration.

People will get a good chance to see the majestic, long-beaked and longer-winged birds in the south suburbs this weekend.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates the return of the American white pelican from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. The event will include live pelican presentations and other activities.

“Pelican Watch is a great time to visit Four Rivers to learn about this amazing bird and see it firsthand,” said Alexis Lyons, a Forest Preserve interpretive naturalist. “American White Pelicans have already made their way to the confluence of the DuPage and Des Plaines rivers, preparing for the celebration."

The Durand, Illinois-based wildlife rehabilitation and education center Hoo Haven will do live pelican presentations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Four Rivers Grand Hall. Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats food truck will sell food.

The Forest Preserve will lead hikes to see pelicans.

There’s something fun for everyone, s'mores around the campfire, jousting in an inflatable ring and learning about wetlands through a game of hopscotch,” Lyons said.

Pelicans flock to Four Rivers because of the wide waters where the Des Plaines, DuPage and Kankakee Rivers meet to form the Illinois River, comprising the park's namesake four rivers.

"We are fortunate that hundreds of these fascinating birds gather here at Four Rivers,” she said. “Their visit only occurs twice a year during their migration to and from their breeding grounds. This unique experience is worth sharing with everyone at our Pelican Watch event."

The pelicans weigh up to 30 pounds and have a wingspan of 8-10 feet. They're one of the largest birds on the continent.

"These unusual birds are a sight to see with their oversized bills, large wingspan, and beautiful white-and-black feathers," Lyon said.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.