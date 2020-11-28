People flock to socially distanced Santa Parade in LaPorte

LAPORTE — Vehicles in LaPorte were backed up for half a mile Saturday to drive by half a dozen parade units parked along the curb and visit with Santa Claus behind Plexiglas.

The line of vehicles on State Street stretching down Jackson Street and onto Lincolnway was just as long more than one hour later.

People kept showing up for a taste of Christmas spirit even while staying socially distanced.

"I knew we were going to have a lot of people but this is definitely overwhelming," said Lindsey Jongkind, director of marketing for the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

The group, in an effort to provide a sense of normalcy during the pandemic, opted for a socially distanced version of the annual Santa Parade, which typically has five times as many units traveling eastbound on Lincolnway.

Children were greeted with smiles and handed candy through car windows by people in holiday costumes wearing masks.

Snowflakes made from soap by a machine 15 feet above the ground close to the end of the route added to the festivities.

Many paradegoers like Kayte Gardner, of LaPorte, and her five children seemed to appreciate the event and enjoy it practically just as much.