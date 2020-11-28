People flock to socially distanced Santa Parade in LaPorte

LAPORTE — Vehicles in LaPorte were backed up for half a mile Saturday to drive by half a dozen parade units parked along the curb and visit with Santa Claus behind Plexiglas.
The line of vehicles on State Street stretching down Jackson Street and onto Lincolnway was just as long more than one hour later.
People kept showing up for a taste of Christmas spirit even while staying socially distanced.
"I knew we were going to have a lot of people but this is definitely overwhelming," said Lindsey Jongkind, director of marketing for the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.
The group, in an effort to provide a sense of normalcy during the pandemic, opted for a socially distanced version of the annual Santa Parade, which typically has five times as many units traveling eastbound on Lincolnway.
Children were greeted with smiles and handed candy through car windows by people in holiday costumes wearing masks.
Snowflakes made from soap by a machine 15 feet above the ground close to the end of the route added to the festivities.
Many paradegoers like Kayte Gardner, of LaPorte, and her five children seemed to appreciate the event and enjoy it practically just as much.
"We still get to see Santa. Otherwise, we wouldn't have gotten to see anybody," Gardner said.
"Actually, I like it. It's nice for the kids. It really is," said Kristen Nunez, who brought her 7-year-old, Karter.
People only climbed out of their vehicles after pulling up for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the old train depot on Washington Street.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were inside a chalet waving to the children and posing for pictures behind a sheet of Plexiglas covering the front entranceway.
The conversations were kept short because it was hard to hear from behind the see-through barrier.
Wish lists were placed into the slot of Santa's mail box on the front steps of his chalet.
Tammy Bealor, of LaPorte, and her grandchildren were in their vehicle for more than one hour before the line reached Santa Claus.
"I had some excited kids wanting to see Santa so it's worth it," Bealor said.
LaPorte mayor Tom Dermody and his wife, Jackie, waved and shouted "Merry Christmas" to the crowd from the elevated bucket of a firetruck.
"I can't believe how many people are here," Jackie Dermody said. "The line goes on forever."
