Peoples Bank donates more than $20,000 to help charities during COVID-19 pandemic

Peoples Bank employees donated $22,509 to more than 25 charities that have been struggling with fundraising and higher demand for services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Munster-based bank's Community First Committee, the financial institution's employee-led philanthropic wing, raised the funds over seven months, including through its weekly Casual for a Cause fundraising initiative.

“When news spread of COVID-19, and the shelter-in-place orders subsequently followed, we knew our communities would need us now, more than ever,” said Sarah Ricciardi, vice president, marketing manager of Peoples Bank and Community First Committee chairwoman. “We developed Casual for a Cause to help our communities be more successful at a time when they need it most.”

Peoples Bank employees pay a fee to the committee for the chance to dress casually every week. They raise money that is donated to nonprofits to provide meals, supplies and services to the underprivileged, including children in poverty and the homeless, in the Northwest Indiana and Illinois communities served by Peoples Bank's 22 branches.