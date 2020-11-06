Peoples Bank donates more than $20,000 to help charities during COVID-19 pandemic

Peoples Bank employees donated $22,509 to more than 25 charities that have been struggling with fundraising and higher demand for services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Munster-based bank's Community First Committee, the financial institution's employee-led philanthropic wing, raised the funds over seven months, including through its weekly Casual for a Cause fundraising initiative.
“When news spread of COVID-19, and the shelter-in-place orders subsequently followed, we knew our communities would need us now, more than ever,” said Sarah Ricciardi, vice president, marketing manager of Peoples Bank and Community First Committee chairwoman. “We developed Casual for a Cause to help our communities be more successful at a time when they need it most.”
Peoples Bank employees pay a fee to the committee for the chance to dress casually every week. They raise money that is donated to nonprofits to provide meals, supplies and services to the underprivileged, including children in poverty and the homeless, in the Northwest Indiana and Illinois communities served by Peoples Bank's 22 branches.
Charities they supported included Almost Home; Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana; the Bridge Teen Center; Campagna Academy; Camp Quality; Carmelite Home; Challenger Learning Center; City Life Center; Crisis Center for South Suburbia; Crossroads YMCA; Food Bank of Northwest Indiana; Gary Literacy Coalition; Gigi’s Playhouse; Greater Chicago Food Depository; Greater Hammond Community Services; Haven House; Hospice of the Calumet Area; Housing Opportunities; Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana; Meals on Wheels; Opportunity Enterprises; the Salvation Army, Sojourner Truth House; South Shore Arts; and Together We Cope.
“Despite half of our team working remotely, the Community First Committee was able to come together and embrace the adversity in front of them for the benefit of our communities,” said Ben Bochnowski, president and CEO of Peoples Bank. "Helping as many local businesses as they did over such a short period of time is a true testament to their commitment to our bank’s core values and mission to help our customers and communities be more successful.”
Founded in 1993, the Community First Committee donated a record $60,000 to community causes last year.
For more information, visit www.ibankpeoples.com.
