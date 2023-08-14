Peoples Bank recently made a significant donation to the Chicago Urban League.

The Munster-based bank donated $10,000 to the Chicago Urban League's Housing and Financing Empowerment Center. It will go to community growth initiatives and home ownership assistance for low-income and moderate-income residents in Illinois.

Peoples Bank is looking to grow its Illinois footprint. It expanded it last year by acquiring Royal Savings Bank in Chicago.

“Over the last 113 years, Peoples Bank has built a tremendous network of support for communities across Northwest Indiana. Today, with half of our customer base living in Illinois, we now have an additional area of concentration and want to continue working with groups that can help make a difference,” said Peoples Bank President Todd Scheub. “Partnering with the Chicago Urban League is a great opportunity for us to focus our dollars on a shared vision of helping our Illinois communities achieve their dreams of home ownership, and we look forward to helping make that vision a reality.”

The Chicago Urban League’s Housing and Financial Empowerment Center is a housing counseling agency that provides free services to the community, including financial empowerment workshops, homebuying education and coaching clients toward home ownership.

“I’ve worked with Peoples Bank on initiatives for the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, and the fact that we’re now working together in Illinois shows great progress,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League. “Peoples continues to be a community-oriented bank, and we’re very grateful for that.”

Peoples Bank dates back to 1910 in East Chicago. It has branches in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, as well as Chicago and the south suburbs in Illinois.