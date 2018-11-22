The little girl was thrilled to write Santa a letter with her Christmas wish list. She asked for only one thing — a bed for her mom, who used the couch as she struggled to keep the family together.
“You read that, and your heart breaks,” explains Alison Martin, chief philanthropy officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
Thanks to a 25-year partnership between Peoples Bank and the B&G Club, Santa comes down the chimney every year for all the kids at the 10 clubs across the Region. Since 1994, when the employees at Peoples formed Community First, the two organizations have been making wishes come true for those who need it the most.
“Our mission at Peoples is to help our communities succeed,” says Sarah Ricciardi, vice president, marketing manager. “It’s very important to all of us to be aware of and engaged with the communities we serve.”
Community First is an employee-driven program at Peoples that brings together employees from the bank's 19 locations to collect funds for those in need. The bank matches those funds dollar for dollar, doubling the help provided through initiatives such as the annual Christmas party for the B&G Club kids.
“Peoples Bank has always maintained a philosophy of commitment to the customer,” says Ricciardi, who grew up in the Region and has been with Peoples for eight years. “What we do as volunteers is an extension of that value system.”
Community First raises funds in several ways. Bank employees have Casual Fridays and pay $5 to wear jeans. They collect sponsors for walks and rallies throughout the year. Bake sales? Sure.
Martin has been a member of the B&G team since 1993, and she was in on the ground floor of the partnership with Peoples. “Joel Gorelick was a VP at Peoples, and he was also on our board of directors,” she says. “He had a passion for helping kids through our clubs, and he worked very hard to share his passion with employees from both organizations.”
That created the employee-driven program that has donated more than $450,0000 to nonprofits such as Opportunity Enterprises, the B&G Clubs, the Cancer Resource Center, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Haven House, and many others. In 2017, they donated $46,000 in total, with $15,000 going to the B&G Clubs.
“In 1993, departments within the bank decided to forgo their own gift exchange in order to help others,” Ricciardi says. “That’s when they partnered with the B&G club to go shopping for some of the kids.”
In 1994 the efforts were rolled out bank wide and that’s when Community First began. B&G clubs has been a beneficiary from the get-go, according to Ricciardi.
Martin has worked at several clubs in Lake and Porter Counties. “There is no county line when it comes to the charitable work this partnership does,” she says.
Kids write up their Christmas wish lists, hoping and believing. Martin coordinates the collection, adding notes on sizes for clothes and shoes. Peoples employees go shopping, delivering everything from winter coats, hats, and boots to awesome toys, music, and other gifts.
“We wrap the gifts and tell the kids Santa visited the night before,” Martin says. “Their eyes light up, and it’s an incredible moment.”
Yes, Virginia, Mom got the bed that her daughter requested from Santa. And the big chubby elf dug deep in his bag and found something for the little girl whose wish symbolized the meaning of Christmas.