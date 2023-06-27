Peoples Bank has a new general counsel and chief risk officer.

Munster-based Peoples Bank and its parent company Finward Bancorp named David Kwait senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief risk officer. He will serve in those roles for both the bank and the bancorp starting June 30.

He succeeds Lynette Klemm, who served as interim chief risk officer since May 5 and will remain director of audit for the bank. Leane Cerven previously filled the job before retiring after 13 years with the bank earlier this year.

Kwait has worked at Peoples Bank since 2011. He was initially hired as assistant vice president, staff attorney, legal counsel and wealth management officer. He has gone on to gain increasing responsibility while climbing the corporate ladder, earning titles like assistant corporate secretary, wealth management group leader and senior vice president.

Last year, he was promoted to chief wealth management officer.

“Over the course of my career, I have had the pleasure of working with some very talented individuals who have made an immeasurable impact on the lives of our customers and in our communities. Their dedication to excellence has truly been an inspiration,” said Kwait. “In my new role, I am looking forward to delivering this same high level of excellence by using evidence-based strategies as I work with my teams to manage risk and maintain compliance. I am honored for this opportunity and excited to serve both the Bank and Bancorp moving forward.”

In his new role, he will lead the bank's risk management and compliance teams. He's tasked with coordinating operational and administrative functions to manage risk. He will report to the nominating and corporate governance committee and the risk management and audit committee of the bancorp’s board of directors.

“Since day one, Dave has built a track record of leadership and success, and his promotion is well-deserved,” said Todd Scheub, president of the bank and executive vice president and chief revenue officer of the bancorp. “His industry expertise and relationships with the community have been, and will continue to be, integral to carrying out the bank’s and bancorp’s mission, vision and values.”

Kwait is active in a number of community causes such as the Porter County Government Non-Profit Charitable Foundation, the Center for Civic Education, the Boys and Girls Club, the American Legion, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, the Anti-Cruelty Society and Habitat for Humanity. He's a graduate of DePaul University and the University of Notre Dame.