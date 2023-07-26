Finward Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, made $2.4 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter.

That's a sharp drop from the $4.4 million, or $1.04 per share, it made during the same quarter in 2022.

Munster-based Peoples Bank made $4.7 million, or $1.09 per share, in the first six months of the year, down from $6.6 million, or $1.59 per share, during the same time last year.

“Business conditions have stabilized significantly over the second quarter, for both Peoples Bank and the industry more broadly. The Bank’s deposits were largely stable, although we did see continued movement of customers’ deposits from lower-cost to higher-cost deposit accounts. We have maintained a defensive liquidity position, and in this environment it is possible to generate some marginal income while we maintain our cash position. With that in mind, like many banks, we are focused on serving our core customers and communities with our capital and liquidity, and loan yields are starting to show some momentum,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, chairman and CEO.

Peoples Bank reported 2.98% in net interest margin for the first six months of the year, compared to 3.5% for the first six months in 2022.

The bank's deposits totaled $1.8 million at the end of the second quarter, up from $1.78 billion at the end of last year. That's an increase of $20.1 million or 1.1%.

Core deposits like checking, savings, and money market accounts fell to $1.3 billion, down to $1.4 billion. That's a decrease of $121.5 million or 8.6%.

The bank's gains from the sales of loans totaled $537,000 during the first half of the year, as compared to $898,000 for the first six months of 2022 as the mortgage rate increases and limited inventory slowed the sale of fixed rate mortgage loans into the secondary market. Peoples Bank originated $19.3 million in new fixed-rate loans in the first half of 2022, down from $29.2 million in the first half of 2022.

Peoples Bank's commercial loans grew $20.5 million to $1.53 billion at the end of the second quarter, up 1.4% from $1.51 billion at the end of 2022 largest as the result of organic loan growth.

Non-performing loans fell 32.9% to $12.3 million, down $6.1 million compared to $18.4 million at the end of the year as a result of the bank's proactive relationship management and note sales.

"Our team has remained disciplined with operating expenses and we are serving our customers more efficiently and effectively. We anticipate that we could be at the top of the rate cycle for some time, and with that in mind, we are also highly focused on credit quality. We have been selective and diligent in our underwriting while we have reduced our number of non-performing loans," Bochnowski said.