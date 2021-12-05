Persistence pays off for heart patient

CHESTERTON — Stephany Leonard admits she could have lost her life if not for her cardiologist, Dr. Anshuman Das.
"Dr. Das actually listened to me," Leonard said.
Leonard, 33, said she knew early on that she was at risk for cardiac disease because of family history and her own red flags, including high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
The Valparaiso woman was one of the keynote speakers on Friday at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women heart health breakfast at Sand Creek Country Club.
Leonard was accompanied by her husband, Steven Leonard; his mother, Devra Leonard; her dad, Edwin Mains; sisters Ashley Mains and Tiffany Letson; and friend Katie Cortes.
After experiencing chest pains, Leonard said, she was heading to the emergency room on a monthly basis, but medical staff couldn't find anything wrong.
Das had Leonard undergo an angiogram March 23 where he discovered five blockages. She underwent quadruple surgery.
During surgery, the right side of Leonard's heart stopped beating, and she had to be placed on life support. She said later that she willed herself to stay strong for her two young children.
"I was thankful when I woke up that they still had their mother. I had to make it for my kids. There was no damage to my heart. They fixed it, and I was able to go from there," Leonard said.
Das was part of a panel of Northwest Health cardiologists at the event who spoke about heart health.
Also on the panel of cardiologists were Dr. Stella Kyung and Dr. Fahd Syed.
Syed addressed the issue of how women may experience different signs of a heart attack than men, including sharpness of breath, nausea and being unable to do exercise without becoming fatigued.
Women also tend to brush off their symptoms because they think they have to be there for their families.
"Men complain more," Syed said.
Kyung addressed overindulging on food and alcohol especially during the holidays.
"It's important to keep in control," Kyung said.
Kyung suggested eating more grilled meats instead of fried and reducing salt intake.
Das spoke about the connection between stress and good health and said COVID-19 definitely has had a negative effect on the mental health of people.
His suggestions included getting vaccinated for COVID-19, trying to do at least 30 minutes of exercise five times a week and staying connected to others even if it's just calling a friend.
"These measures will lower your blood pressure," Das said.
Diane Kemp, executive director of the American Heart Association, told those at the event, "It's wonderful to be here today and see a sea of red."