Persistence pays off for heart patient

"I was thankful when I woke up that they still had their mother. I had to make it for my kids. There was no damage to my heart. They fixed it, and I was able to go from there," Leonard said.

Das was part of a panel of Northwest Health cardiologists at the event who spoke about heart health.

Also on the panel of cardiologists were Dr. Stella Kyung and Dr. Fahd Syed.

Syed addressed the issue of how women may experience different signs of a heart attack than men, including sharpness of breath, nausea and being unable to do exercise without becoming fatigued.

Women also tend to brush off their symptoms because they think they have to be there for their families.

"Men complain more," Syed said.

Kyung addressed overindulging on food and alcohol especially during the holidays.

"It's important to keep in control," Kyung said.

Kyung suggested eating more grilled meats instead of fried and reducing salt intake.