Petco, a national retail chain with stores in Highland and Portage, gave $10,000 to Humane Indiana, the Highland-based nonprofit that helps pets and wildlife across Northwest Indiana.

San Diego-based Petco's Petco Love charity recently presented a check to Humane Indiana at its store at 10235 Indianapolis Boulevard in the Highland Grove Shopping Center "in support of their lifesaving work for animals throughout Northwest Indiana."

“We are honored to have Petco Love’s partnership for our mission, helping pets and people live their best lives,” said Jessica Petalas, Humane Indiana Shelter Director.

Humane Indiana cares for 7,000 animals in its shelter and rehabilitates more than 10,000 injured or orphaned wildlife each year. It offers services like a veterinary clinic, surrender prevention programs, a pet food pantry and crisis fostering.

It operates a shelter in Munster and wildlife rehabilitation center in Valparaiso, reaching 30,000 residents across Northwest Indiana a year.

Petco has donated to 4,000 such organizations across the country, giving $350 million since 1999. It estimates it's helped 6.7 million pets be adopted.

“Our investment in Humane Indiana is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

For more information about Humane Indiana, visit humaneindiana.org or petcolove.org.