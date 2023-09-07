Two of the biggest names in comedy will take the stage in the Region this fall.

"Saturday Night Live" alums John Mulaney and Pete Davidson will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on Oct. 6.

Mulaney started writing for Saturday Night Live in 2008, creating characters like Bill Hader's Stefon, who gives updates about the hottest nightclubs in New York City. He's gone on to host SNL five times and win Emmy and WGA Awards. He's sold out venues like Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

Mulaney's most recent Netflix special is "Baby J," which focuses on his recovery from addiction and personal turmoil. It earned him 2023 Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Special categories.

He also did the "Kid Gorgeous," "The Comeback Kid" and the "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch" specials for Netflix, as well as "New in Town" for Comedy Central. Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly has hailed him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”

Mulaney also staffed with Nick Kroll in "Oh, Hello" on Broadway, playing the characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, which they've also performed on Netflix and a podcast.

Davidson was a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 2014 to 2022 and now stars in Peacock's "Bupkis."

He's done standup specials including “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York" and appeared in films including “The King of Staten Island," “Trainwreck,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Set It Up,” “Meet Cute” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” He's also known for his many celebrity liaisons that have splashed him across the tabloids.

Time magazine named Davidson one of its 100 Most Influential People last year.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary. Tickets for the 21-and-older seated show start at $129.50.

For more information, visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.