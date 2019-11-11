'Peter Pan Jr.' takes to the stage

CHESTERTON —Fans of the classic tale "Peter Pan" might wants to catch an abridged version of the musical when Dunland Community Church presents "Peter Pan Jr." Nov. 15 and 16.
Based on the J.M. Barrie classic tale, "Peter Pan Jr." is full of magic, warmth, and adventure, making it one of the most beloved stories for the stage of all time. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the home of the Darling children late one night and begin a magical adventure of a lifetime.
The travelers come face to face with a fierce Neverland tribe, and a band of bungling pirates led by the villainous Captain Hook.
The show is presented by actors from Premier Performance, a local professional performing arts company featuring 25 local, young performers from Northwest Indiana.
Featuring a modern-day setting, this family-friendly, 1-hour adaptation by Carolyn Leigh and Morris (Moose) Charlap is based on the Broadway production which won several Tony Awards. Featuring the iconic Broadway songs, “I’m Flying”, “I’ve Gotta Crow”, “I Wont Grow Up”, and “Never Never Land”, and a rousing book full of magic, warmth and adventure.
Performances are at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 and 4 and 7 p.n. Nov. 16 at the church, 1552 Pioneer Trail, Chesterton.
Tickets are available at the box office or by visiting: www.premierperformance.org. For questions call 219-841-2266.