Pets and the pandemic: One year after shutdowns, local shelters have filled up again

In the early weeks of the pandemic, there was a silver lining to be found for pet shelters.

Most area animal shelters and humane societies shut down completely. Not only were visitors not allowed to stroll in and peruse the pets waiting to be adopted, but the facilities were completely cleared of pets and sat empty for weeks. That meant that the animals had to have somewhere else to go and people stepped up in large numbers to foster those animals.

Many new foster families saw it as an ideal time to do so as they worked from home and had more time to dedicate to a pet, and they enjoyed the companionship as their dining room tables became their work stations. A lot of those foster situations even turned into adoptions.

Fast forward to a year later and many shelters have fully reopened. People have also been making their way back to the workplace and fostering has dropped off, but the need for fostering remains strong. The rooms that were empty in late March 2020 are now full again, and some shelters are at capacity and beyond — unable to accept new intakes and with waiting lists for people wanting to surrender pets.