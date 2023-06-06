PetSmart is opening a new store in Valparaiso.

The Phoenix-based retailer will have a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at its new store at 150 Silhavy Road in the Valparaiso Marketplace on the east end of town.

PetSmart took over the former Pier One and AT&T Store spaces next to Barnes & Noble in the outdoor shopping center at the corner of State Road 49 and LaPorte Avenue. It combined the vacant storefronts into a bigger, 12,700-square-foot space.

During the grand opening celebration Saturday, the retailer will give out goodie bags with pet toys, $10 gift cards, pet bandanas and coupons while supplies last.

The new store will sell an array of goods for dogs, cats and other pets including fish, birds and reptiles. It stocks pet food, treats, toys, clothes, supplements and habitats, carrying a wide variety of products like rawhides, bowls, beds and flea and tick treatments. Customers can get contactless curbside pickup and same-day delivery through DoorDash.

Valparaiso's new PetSmart also will have services like adoptions, pet training and a full-service grooming salon that employs academy-trained stylists.

It's located in Valparaiso Marketplace, which is home to many national chain retailers like Target, Home Depot, Kohl's, Shoe Carnival and Hair Cuttery. It's in the broader commercial area that also encompasses the neighboring Valparaiso Walk and the Porters Vale Shopping Center across the highway.

The new big-box store will compete with several existing pet shops in Valparaiso, including Woof Life, Healthi Paws and Hungry Hound Boutique and Grooming downtown.

PetSmart operates 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including in Schererville, Hobart and Michigan City. It estimates it has worked with more than 200 nonprofits to facilitate more than 10 million pet adoptions through its PetSmart Charities, more than any other brick-and-mortar retailer.

For more information, visit PetSmart.com.