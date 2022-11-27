Philanthropy group honors big givers in NWI

CHESTERTON — The Association of Fundraising Professionals Northwest Indiana chapter honored four big givers, one as young as 10, for making a big difference in Northwest Indiana.

Awards were given recently in the individual, company, foundation and youth categories.

Suman Das received the individual award. Jeri Pat Gabbert, vice president and chief philanthropic officer with the Porter County Community Foundation, praised Das, who owns Country Inn & Suites and the adjacent Dairy Queen in Valparaiso.

“Philanthropy is at her core,” Gabbert said. Das supports a long list of local organizations. She also has been known to help employees who are struggling.

“Suman cares about our community, our people and our future,” Gabbert said.

Das said she wants to make sure the people in the community are safe and well.

Warren Johnson, donor relations officer with the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, which operates the Sojourner Truth House, said Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana staff are rock stars when it comes to helping local organizations. The casino opened fewer than two years ago but already has made a big impact.

The casino helped The Salvation Army serve about 300 meals last week in Gary. Johnson rattled off a long list of organizations helped by the casino.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, said the recognition should go to the organizations helped by the casino: “They are truly doing great things.”

The organization was founded on four bedrock values – Love all, serve all; take time to be kind; save the planet; and all is one – 51 years ago, Schuffert said. That’s why it has helped about 150 organizations so far.

United Way of Northwest Indiana President/CEO Adam O’Doherty said the James and Betty Dye Foundation is a driving force behind the Level Up program. Jim Dye, whose parents founded the foundation, heard about the idea from a United Way board member and said it’s a good fit for his foundation’s mission of providing scholarships.

At any one time, Dye said, the foundation has 500 to 600 recipients of merit-based college scholarships. Level Up helps the working poor get the skills, training or certification needed to get jobs that pay better so they can start building wealth.

“I love the idea of being able to give back, to invest in this community,” Dye said. The foundation serves Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties.

“Philanthropy is teaching a man to fish. Charity is giving a man a fish,” he said, sharing a quote he had heard.

Kasie Tenbarge, chief development officer for United Way of Northwest Indiana, introduced Izzy Orlando, 10, of Burns Harbor, who sold lemonade and crafts to raise money for children to attend the Boys & Girls Club and to help organizations like Lakeshore Paws that serve animals.

“What I think is unique and truly remarkable about these efforts is that it was self-motivated and that it was not just a one-time ‘I’m going to go to the end of my driveway to try to sell some things’,” Tenbarge said. “It was a real ongoing effort.

“I was truly inspired by her work. She’s doing great things. Her energy is contagious.”

Orlando wanted to “thank my mom for driving to the store every day and buying lemonade and making that and wasting the gas.”