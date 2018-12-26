+5 When time is at a premium, pizza sales pick up in the Region When people think of the holidays and all the great food sure to adorn most tables, the firs…

+4 Cocktails don holiday apparel — even the beer The lights, wreaths and other decorations are up, and it's time to start celebrating the hol…

The morning after An invigorating 2019 Indiana Dunes State Park First Day Hike begins at 10 a.m. as a good way to start the New Year. Part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes, a 50-state initiative, ISP’s 3-Dune Challenge, a 1.5 mile, 1-hour hike covers the three tallest dunes in the park. Start at the Nature Center to meet up with interpretative naturalists who will conduct the hike and explain the park’s history and natural landscape. At the end, there’s a cozy campfire, warm drink and snacks — and a 3-Dune Challenge sticker courtesy of Porter County Indiana Dunes Tourism for those who complete the walk.

If you go Whiting Knights of Columbus Pierogi Drop Where: 119th Street FYI: 219-659-1658; visit the Facebook page of the Whiting Knights of Columbus www.facebook.com/pg/whitingkofc Bellabration: A Glitterific Gala at Bellaboo's Play & Discovery Center When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 31 Where: 2800 Colorado St. FYI: 219-963-2070; www.mybellaboos.com/262/Bellaboos Family New Year's Eve Ice Skating Party at Deep River Waterpark Ice Plaza When: 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31 Where: Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. U.S. Hwy. 30, Crown Point Admission: $5; skate rental $6 FYI: 219-947-7850 or deepriverwaterpark.com Ring in the New Year at the Farmhouse at Fair Oaks Farms Where: 754 N 600 East, Fair Oaks When: 7 p.m. Dec. 31 FYI: 219-394-3663; www.fofarms.com Art on the Mart When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 278-294 W. Wacker Drive, Chicago FYI: artonthemart.com Lincoln Park Zoo What: ZooLights Family Nights When: 4:30-8 p.m., Dec. 31 What: Zoo Year’s Eve at Lincoln Park Zoo (21 plus) When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1 Where: 2200 N. Cannon Drive, Chicago FYI: 312-742-2000; www.lpzoo.org Indiana State Park 3-Dune Challenge Where: Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center, 1600 N. 25 East, Chesterton When: 10 a.m. Jan. 1 FYI: 219-926-1390; www.indianadunes.com